Dr. Paul G. Stephenson
1943 - 2020
Dr. Paul G. Stephenson

Houston, TX - Dr. Paul G. Stephenson passed from his home in Houston, Texas to his eternal home in heaven on May 12, 2020. Paul was born on April 23, 1943 in Vidor Texas. He is survived by Dr. Charlotte Stephenson, 'the love of his life for 55 years' and two daughters: Amy Barwick and Melanie Robison. Amy and Kevin Barwick live in McDonough, Georgia. Melanie and Michael Robison in San Antonio, Texas.

Paul graduated from Huntsville High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce. He held two Master's degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Texas Christian University. He secured advanced Clinical Pastoral Education at Southern Baptist Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Paul felt the call early in life to serve God and others by becoming an ordained Baptist minister. While living in Jackson Mississippi, Paul served as Director of Pastoral Care at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and held endorsement in chaplaincy from the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He also was interim pastor to several churches within the greater Jackson area. His wife, Dr. Charlotte Stephenson, was on the faculty at Mississippi College.

Due to restrictions from the coronavirus, the funeral service, involving the immediate family, was conducted on May15, 2020 at Settegast-Kopf Funeral Home at Sugar Creek, Sugar Land, Texas. Tributes and/or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
