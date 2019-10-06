|
Paul Gribas
Jackson - Paul John Gribas, a resident of Jackson since 1964, peacefully passed away at the Arbor on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with his daughters Laurie Key and Lisa Jenkins by his side. He is in heaven now with his wife of 54 years, Bette Alber Gribas.
Known for his kindness, his gentle spirit, and his dry humor, he was loved by family and friends. He grew up in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Grayland, Washington, where he last visited in 2015 for his 67th high school reunion. Upon his graduation, he worked his way through junior college and the University of Washington catching salmon in coastal waters. Then he worked for Cities Service Oil Company in Dophar, Arabia; Bartlesville, OK; Albuquerque, NM; Bari, Italy; Amarillo, TX, and Jackson, MS. After falling in love with Mississippi, he declined another transfer and became an independent petroleum geologist. He still acted as a consulting geologist with Jack Cox of Natchez until he was 89. Due to declining health, he spent his last months under the loving care of Kare-at-Home Hospice and the incredibly kind staff at the Arbor in Ridgeland.
Although Paul grew up as an agnostic, he became a Christian in 1970 and was baptized at Covenant Presbyterian Church with his two daughters by Rev. Phil Esty. He served faithfully for many years until cancer struck his beloved wife, Bette, and he cared for her beautifully through her four year battle. His honesty and integrity inspired his children and their friends, who have shared wonderful memories of his giving them rides to church as well as making them laugh.
Paul Gribas was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bette and his brother Albert. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Laurie Key and her husband Rick of Dothan, AL, his daughter Lisa Jenkins who had moved back to Jackson in 2014 to care for him; his grandchildren Trevor and Amelia Key; Heather, Tommy, and Jenny Jenkins; his cousin Ruth Wayman of Hoquiam, WA, and his niece Catherine Gribos of Seattle, WA. Only two members of his graduating class remain: close friends Don MacArthur and Gene Woods. Paul was blessed with a wonderful life, and he will truly be missed, even though we know he now experiences no more pain, sorrow, or tears, as he is in the faithful arms of his eternally loving heavenly father.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019