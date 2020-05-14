Dr. Paul Griffin And R.n. Sandra Lee Poe Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Paul Griffin and R.N. Sandra Lee Poe Jones

Clinton - Dr. Paul Griffin Jones, II, 77, and Sandra Lee Poe Jones, 81, passed away and went to be with their Lord during Eastertide. Paul died unexpectedly yet peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Sandi caught up with her best friend and the love of her life a few days later on April 15, 2020 after a short battle with Lymphoma.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held later in the summer or fall of 2020. Please follow and connect with their children at the following memorial page: www.facebook.com/paulgriffinjones.

The family asks that memorials be offered to the Clinton Community Christian Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Clinton, MS 39060.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved