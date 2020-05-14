Dr. Paul Griffin and R.N. Sandra Lee Poe Jones
Clinton - Dr. Paul Griffin Jones, II, 77, and Sandra Lee Poe Jones, 81, passed away and went to be with their Lord during Eastertide. Paul died unexpectedly yet peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Sandi caught up with her best friend and the love of her life a few days later on April 15, 2020 after a short battle with Lymphoma.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held later in the summer or fall of 2020. Please follow and connect with their children at the following memorial page: www.facebook.com/paulgriffinjones.
The family asks that memorials be offered to the Clinton Community Christian Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Clinton, MS 39060.
Clinton - Dr. Paul Griffin Jones, II, 77, and Sandra Lee Poe Jones, 81, passed away and went to be with their Lord during Eastertide. Paul died unexpectedly yet peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Sandi caught up with her best friend and the love of her life a few days later on April 15, 2020 after a short battle with Lymphoma.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held later in the summer or fall of 2020. Please follow and connect with their children at the following memorial page: www.facebook.com/paulgriffinjones.
The family asks that memorials be offered to the Clinton Community Christian Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Clinton, MS 39060.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 14 to May 17, 2020.