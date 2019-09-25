|
Paul Henry Byrne, Jr.
Natchez - It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Paul Henry Byrne, Jr., 87, of Natchez, who died Thursday, September 19, 2019.
In remembrance of Mr. Byrne's life, family and friends are invited to Beau Pre' Country Club on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5:15-7:15 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.
Mr. Byrne, known by many as "Hammer," was born September 14, 1932, the son of Paul H. Byrne, Sr., and Page Pintard Byrne Calhoun.
He graduated from Jefferson Military School in Natchez at the age of 16. He attended Louisiana State University before enlisting in the United States Army in 1952. He was stationed in Targo, Korea (and was crowned ping pong champion).
After the service, he earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Southern Mississippi. At Southern, he met Al Stall, who became his "long time" friend and business associate.They were successful in many ventures in the oil business and in thoroughbred racing. They made several large oil discoveries and owned numerous top thoroughbreds. Golf was one of his passions; he enjoyed many successful golfing years with his friends at Belwood Country Club and Beau Pre' Country Club. He also spent many years running with a local running group, The Bluff City Striders. He had the opportunity to complete a marathon. In addition, he loved snow skiing and was a ferocious New Orleans Saints fan, holding season ticket from the inaugural 1967 season, "Hard to Do". Mr. Byrne worked as a geologist in Natchez and was co-owner of Paradise-Byrne Foods.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Scott. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janice Priester Byrne; one son, Priester Byrne; one daughter, Susannah Byrne Heatherly, and husband, Wade; and four grandchildren, Wesley, Carolyne, and Byrne Heatherly and Liza Byrne.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019