Paul Howard Brown
Brandon - Paul Howard Brown, age 69, of Brandon, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00pm at Shiloh Methodist Church with Brother Darren Givens officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00am until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He was born in Jackson, MS to the late Hansel Brown and Merle Lee Williams Brown on October 7, 1950.
Paul was a member of Parkway Pentecostal Church in Madison, MS. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sue Brown; and son, Paul Shannon Brown.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Shea Miller of Brandon and Laura K. Cook of Mendenhall; sisters, Patsy Nilsen (Rolf) of Mandeville, LA and Peggy Kister of Kingman, AZ; daughter-in-law, Missy Brown; grandchildren, Susan Lynn Miller, Katelyn Miller, Airika Miller, Josie Pipitone, Justin Hunter Lewis, and Patricia Briann Lewis; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Blaire Shannon and Linden Cait Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends.
