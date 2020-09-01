Paul R Griffing
Brandon - Paul R Griffing, 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Private services will be held.
Mr. Griffing was born on February 18, 1933 in Brownsville, MS. He proudly served in the US Navy. He and his wife owned and operated Oak Forest Auto Parts Store from 1969-2000. Mr. Griffing was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Asa Mercer Griffing and Ruth Sorge Griffing, as well as numerous siblings.
Mr. Griffing is survived by his wife, Dorothy Griffing; daughters, Brenda Flowers (Alan) and Cathy Gardner (Sam); his grandchildren, Chase Flowers, Regan Flowers and Peyton Simon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
