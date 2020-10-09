Paul Reese, Jr.
Paul Frederick Reese Jr. born September 12, 1954, went home to be with his Savior on Monday, September 28th, surrounded by his family after battling Multiple Myeloma for fourteen years. He is greatly loved by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Reese and his eight children Paul III and Trisha, Luke and Kaarin, Rachel and Josiah Kollmeyer, Hannah, Caleb and Anna, Jeremiah and fiancée Ruth Fowler, Susanna, and Rebekah and fiancée Montario Edwards as well as his grandchildren Jack, Violet, Teddy and Hilde Reese. He is also survived by his sister Patty Reese, and brothers Richard Reese, David Reese, Lyle and Susan Hagedorn, Jim and Donna Hagedorn, and Beth and Sam Conrad. Paul graduated from the University of Maryland with an undergraduate and master's degree in soils and genetics and a doctorate at the University of Georgia in 1978 in genetics. Although he worked many years in agriculture, his true passion was the many students he taught at Belhaven University in the Biology Department from 2002-2011. Six of his children attended Belhaven University. Paul was a faithful and active member of his beloved church Pear Orchard Presbyterian. He served many years on the Foreign Mission Committee, sang in the choir, served as a teacher in English as a Second Language and attended men's retreats. Because of his empathy and generous heart to help others struggling with Multiple Myeloma he raised funds for the cure by riding his bike about 24,900 miles, the equivalent of riding around the earth. His life is a testimony to the salvation and mercy of Jesus Christ. It was expressed in love for his family and all who knew him. "How can I say thanks for the things You have done for me? And should I gain any praise, let it go to Calvary. To God be the glory!" - Andrae Crouch
We will celebrate Paul's life at POPC Saturday, October 17th at 2:00 pm, 750 S. Pear Orchard Rd. Ridgeland, MS 39157. Donations in his memory may be sent to World Vision, The Leukemia Society
, and Pear Orchard Presbyterian Missions.