Paula Chapman
Brandon - Paula Persons Chapman, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Brandon, Mississippi.
Paula was born on August 13, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A longtime resident of Jackson, she graduated from Murrah High School in 1967 and attended Samford University. After many years of being a stay-at-home mom, she took over the family business started by her father and uncle, Persons Fine Clothing, in Maywood Mart for several years. She also served as the Shipping Manager at Gail Pittman Designs. She retired to her home at Deerfield Golf Club and enjoyed spending time on her porch and golfing with her friends.
Paula was a remarkable cook and enjoyed her time outdoors, especially golfing and fishing. She was also an avid New Orleans Saints fan and always looked forward to spending the day cheering them on.
Paula is survived by her children, Doug Chapman of Brandon and Leigh Chapman Shoemaker (Scott) of Jackson; grandchildren, Taylor Chapman and Mackenzie, Mason, and Belle Shoemaker; brother, Judge Jim Persons (Kaye) of Woolmarket; and her former husband, Ron Chapman of Jackson. She was predeceased by her parents, Brady and Martha Persons.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park.
