Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Paula T. Martin


1960 - 2020
Paula T. Martin Obituary
Paula T. Martin

Jackson - Paula T. Martin, 59, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior.

Paula was born on June 2, 1960 in Jackson, MS. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1978 and later attended Hinds Community College. She was active in the marching band and the drill team. Paula was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and the Clinton Chapter #344 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clarence Jefferson Taylor, Sr. and Amanda G. Taylor; maternal grandparents, Tommie C. and Josie T. Ferguson; step-fathers, Allan H. Mapp and Ellis D. Self.

Paula is survived by her children, Brandy Wolff (Shelby Bennett) and John "Jeff" Martin (Brandy Mason); father, C.J. "Jay" Taylor (Glenda); mother, Shirley F. Self (Gerald Bagwell); siblings, Kenneth H. Mapp (Ricky) and Lori M. Towery (Gary); 6 step-sisters; 1 step-brother; grandchildren, Caleb and Carter Combs, Aubree Martin, Hayden Osborne, Logan and Lucas Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Institute at www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute or to University of Mississippi Medical Center, Cancer Center, Office of Development, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
