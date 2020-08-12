Pauline B. VarnellFlora - Pauline Burton Varnell was born Jan. 12,1923 and passed away August 9, 2020.She was a lifelong resident of Bentonia and Flora.She was retired from Sun-N-Sand where she worked as a Hostess. She was a life-long member of Flora Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years Frank. She is survived by Daughter, Nan Bates (Albert),Son, Frank Varnell ( Shelia), Grandchildren- Todd Bates, Greg Bates, Mandy Alford and Alex Varnell and 6 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Fondren.A celebration of her life will be 3:00pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Flora Baptist Church, preceded by visitation from 2-3pm.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Flora Baptist Church.