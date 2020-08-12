1/
Pauline B. Varnell
1923 - 2020
Pauline B. Varnell

Flora - Pauline Burton Varnell was born Jan. 12,1923 and passed away August 9, 2020.

She was a lifelong resident of Bentonia and Flora.

She was retired from Sun-N-Sand where she worked as a Hostess. She was a life-long member of Flora Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years Frank. She is survived by Daughter, Nan Bates (Albert),Son, Frank Varnell ( Shelia), Grandchildren- Todd Bates, Greg Bates, Mandy Alford and Alex Varnell and 6 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Fondren.

A celebration of her life will be 3:00pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Flora Baptist Church, preceded by visitation from 2-3pm.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Flora Baptist Church.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
