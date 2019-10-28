|
Payton Tinsley Bowen
Brandon - Our precious little sunshine sent from above, Payton Tinsley Bowen, 8 months old, went to be with Jesus and her brother Pruett on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 5-7pm and Wednesday, October 30 at 10am with service following at 11am. All will be held at Pinelake Reservoir Venue. Burial will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery in Brandon, MS. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.
Payton was born on February 7, 2019, in Flowood, MS and was a resident of Brandon, MS. Her family are members of Pinelake Reservoir. Payton brought joy to all who knew her captivating smile and beautiful blue eyes. She loved rocking, singing and kisses from her family. You Are My Sunshine, Jesus Loves Me, and Row, Row, Row Your Boat were her favorites… and playing peek-a-boo. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by an abundance of family and friends who many spent time sitting and loving on her during her hospital stays.
Payton is survived by her parents, Brandon and Maren Bowen and loving big brother and sister, Paxton and Paisley of Brandon, MS; grandparents, Brenda Beasley of Brandon, Larry and Janet Beasley of Pearl, Brenda and David Patrick of Bartlett, TN, and Stephen and Jere Bowen of Amory, MS; her great-grandparents, Mary Beasley of Ridgeland, MS and Velma Bowen of Aberdeen, MS; her uncles and aunts, Taylor and Laura Beasley (Will, John and Parker) of Germantown, TN, Jason and Jennifer Beasley (Findley, Vivien, Georgiana and Henry) of Chattanooga, TN and Kris Bowen of Oxford, MS. She is also survived by many other cousins, family members and friends who will truly miss our angel. Along with her brother, Pruett, Payton is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Marion and Evelyn Harris, A.W. Boleware, Billy Beasley, Billy and Shirley Pruett and Phillip Bowen.
Special thanks and appreciation to the Pediatric Cardiology team at Batson Children's Hospital. Memorials may be made to Children's of Mississippi, Attn. Children's Heart Center, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019