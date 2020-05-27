Or Copy this URL to Share

Pearl Yates



The funeral service for Pearl Yates will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 29 ,at Autumn Woods Memorial Garden. Family and friends may visit 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. Ms. Yates, 93, died May 21 at her Jackson residence.



Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









