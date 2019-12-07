|
Peggie Pittman
Richland - Peggie Lewis Pittman, 67, of Richland, MS went to be with our Lord and Savior in her home on Thursday, December 5th, 2019. Peggie was born in Independence, LA on August 13th, 1952 to Virginia and Joseph Lewis, Sr. and was a graduate of Bogalusa High School.
In 1972, Peggie wed Doyle "Who" Pittman. For 21 years, Mrs. Peggie "volunteered" at Polk's Drugs. She entertained her coworkers and customers daily, bringing smiles to many faces. She was a member of Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, a faithful fan of LSU and Saints football, and a lover of Sonic corndogs and anything produced by Little Debbie. Peggie will be remembered for her antics, Facebook updates, costumes and unconditional love for all.
Peggie is survived by her husband, Doyle, her sons Billy and Chad, daughter Vicki (Donnie), grandchildren, Kristen (BJ), Colton, Kayla, Mallory, Mason, Carson, Carly Kate, great granddaughters Lila and Brynn, and siblings; Rosie, Joe Jr, Carmela, Patricia, Tony, Mike, Paul and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Peggie is predeceased by her parents, Virginia and Joseph Lewis, Sr. and siblings Johnny, Mary, Angelo, Salvador, Kelly, Pete, Virginia and Frank.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9th at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS from 5:00PM - 8:00PM. On Tuesday, December 1oth, visitation at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church in Byram, MS will begin at 10:00AM with services following at 11:00AM. Graveside Service will follow at Glenwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Richland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019