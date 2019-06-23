|
|
Peggy Ann Hanna Alford
Brandon - Peggy A. H. Alford passed away peacefully at her home on June 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:30pm - 8:30pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12pm in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon.
Mrs. Alford was a member of Park Place Baptist Church and a registered nurse for 40 plus years. She was loved by many and loved everyone she came in contact with. Peggy will be missed by many.
Mrs. Alford was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Alford; her parents, Jasper and Pearl Hanna; her daughter, Cynthia A. Alford; and her grandson, Rami W. Hausey.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Alford (Sherry), Joe Alford (Bonnie), Jerry Alford (Beverly), James Alford (Keisha), Jeff Alford and Scott Alford; brother, Fred Hanna; sister, Isabel Houston (Thomas); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 23, 2019