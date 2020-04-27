Services
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
For more information about
Peggy Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Smith


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Ann Smith Obituary
Peggy Ann Smith

Jackson - Peggy (Cousin) Smith,67, was born August 21, 1952 to the late Aletha Rawls and AV Cousin. Peggy's siblings included 5 sisters and 1 late brother: Willie Rawls, Verletta Carter (late David Carter), Patricia Jones, Deloris Crawford (Theodore Crawford), Sharon Brown, and Allen James Cousin.

Peggy graduated from Provine High School in 1970, and also met the father of her twin boys. Robert Lee and Peggy Smith became parents to the late Eric Tyrone Smith Sr. and Cedric Jerome Smith(Roxanne Smith).

Peggy obtained an Associates Degree in Arts from Hinds Community College in 2005. Peggy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and retired from G.V. (Sonny Montgomery) Medical Center.

Peggy is remembered by her 5 sisters, 1 son, 1 daughter-in-law, 7 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -