Peggy Ann Smith
Jackson - Peggy (Cousin) Smith,67, was born August 21, 1952 to the late Aletha Rawls and AV Cousin. Peggy's siblings included 5 sisters and 1 late brother: Willie Rawls, Verletta Carter (late David Carter), Patricia Jones, Deloris Crawford (Theodore Crawford), Sharon Brown, and Allen James Cousin.
Peggy graduated from Provine High School in 1970, and also met the father of her twin boys. Robert Lee and Peggy Smith became parents to the late Eric Tyrone Smith Sr. and Cedric Jerome Smith(Roxanne Smith).
Peggy obtained an Associates Degree in Arts from Hinds Community College in 2005. Peggy worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and retired from G.V. (Sonny Montgomery) Medical Center.
Peggy is remembered by her 5 sisters, 1 son, 1 daughter-in-law, 7 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020