Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Skipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper Obituary
Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper

Pearl - Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper, 78, died July 8, 2019, at her home in Pearl, Miss. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. July 10 at Baldwin Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 11 at Baldwin Lee followed by interment at Floral Hills Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Sanders and Dr. Jason Bird will officiate.

Mrs. Skipper was first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ and was an active member of Pearl United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She faithfully taught her children and grandchildren of the love of Christ and the Christian way of life through Bible readings and her godly wisdom on any subject, as well as by example in how she lived. She was a loyal friend to many. She enjoyed traveling with friends, family and her church group and was always looking forward to her next adventure.

Mrs. Skipper was born July 1, 1941, in Chunky, Miss., to Davis Monroe and Ira Lee Pugh Snowden. She was graduated from Hickory High School in 1959 and married Stacey Buren Skipper on Nov. 26, 1960. She was a stay-at-home mother for several years before working at Mississippi School Pictures, Inc. and then for McRae's department stores until her retirement.

Mrs. Skipper was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kathy Nasianceno; and a sister, Marie Pillsbury. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Guzmán and her husband, Emelson, of Lakeland, Fla.; son, Jerry Skipper, and his wife, Kay, of Brandon; grandchildren Rachel Skipper, Scott Skipper, Mark Skipper, Brenden Nasianceno, Alena Nasianceno, Gabriel Nasianceno, Noemi Guzmán Reyes, Chanel Guzmán Santos, and Adriana Guzmán Santos; and great-grandchildren Crisleny and Rainiel García Guzmán. She is also survived by her sisters, Joanne Moore and her husband, Shelton, of Richland and Tish Ellison and her husband, Steve, of Tularosa, N.M., and her brother, Donald Snowden of San Antonio, Texas, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now