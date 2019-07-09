|
|
Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper
Pearl - Peggy Annette Snowden Skipper, 78, died July 8, 2019, at her home in Pearl, Miss. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. July 10 at Baldwin Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 11 at Baldwin Lee followed by interment at Floral Hills Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Sanders and Dr. Jason Bird will officiate.
Mrs. Skipper was first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ and was an active member of Pearl United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She faithfully taught her children and grandchildren of the love of Christ and the Christian way of life through Bible readings and her godly wisdom on any subject, as well as by example in how she lived. She was a loyal friend to many. She enjoyed traveling with friends, family and her church group and was always looking forward to her next adventure.
Mrs. Skipper was born July 1, 1941, in Chunky, Miss., to Davis Monroe and Ira Lee Pugh Snowden. She was graduated from Hickory High School in 1959 and married Stacey Buren Skipper on Nov. 26, 1960. She was a stay-at-home mother for several years before working at Mississippi School Pictures, Inc. and then for McRae's department stores until her retirement.
Mrs. Skipper was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kathy Nasianceno; and a sister, Marie Pillsbury. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Guzmán and her husband, Emelson, of Lakeland, Fla.; son, Jerry Skipper, and his wife, Kay, of Brandon; grandchildren Rachel Skipper, Scott Skipper, Mark Skipper, Brenden Nasianceno, Alena Nasianceno, Gabriel Nasianceno, Noemi Guzmán Reyes, Chanel Guzmán Santos, and Adriana Guzmán Santos; and great-grandchildren Crisleny and Rainiel García Guzmán. She is also survived by her sisters, Joanne Moore and her husband, Shelton, of Richland and Tish Ellison and her husband, Steve, of Tularosa, N.M., and her brother, Donald Snowden of San Antonio, Texas, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019