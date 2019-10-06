Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint James Episcopal Church
3921 Oak Ridge Dr
Jackson, MS
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Saint James Episcopal Church
3921 Oak Ridge Dr.
Jackson, MS
Jackson - Peggy Cox Bowles passed September 19, 2019 at home. Born in Mtn Creek, Rankin County on December 2, 1932. Daughter of Johnnie Stuckey Cox and Homer L. Cox, Sr.

She graduated from Central high school in 1950, then Blue Mountain College in '54 and went on to Physical Therapy in New Orleans. She was one of the first PT's in MS, her license was 007. She was the first PT in Kosciusko, MS. She worked until she was 72.

Peggy volunteered at and loved St. James Episcopal church. She especially adored the babies! She was a free spirit and a gift to those who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Homer L. Cox, Jr. Survived by daughter Judy Bowles of Birmingham, AL; David Bowles of Ackerman; grandchildren Guy, Rob and Sarah. Sisters Ethedral Cox of Nashville and Quida Cox of Brea, CA; and brother John Cox of Nashville.

Visitation is Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 at Saint James Episcopal Church 3921 Oak Ridge Dr. Jackson, MS 39216. Service will follow at 3:00.

Memorial gifts can be made to St. James or to St. Jude's.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019
