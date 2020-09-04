1/
Peggy Dandridge VanCleve
Peggy Dandridge Van Cleve passed away peacefully Friday August 28. She was the daughter of George and Jean Dandridge of Senatobia, MS., where she grew up as a young girl. Married to William Early Van Cleve,Sr., she is survived by her son and daughter in law Mr. and Mrs. William Early Van Cleve, Jr. of Dallas, TX, and her grand daughters Shelby Virginia Van Cleve and Caroline Clarke Van Cleve. Peggy attended the Mississippi University for Women before graduating from The University of Mississippi as an active member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Before retiring from a forty year career as a public school teacher, she received a Masters of Education degree from Mississippi College. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She remained an active member of St. James Episcopal church in Jackson, MS and loved her bridge club. Her friends called her Peg, but she'll always be Nonna to her grand girls.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
