Peggy Gathings
Peggy Gathings

Ridgeland - Peggy Greene Gathings, age 85, of Ridgeland passed away December 4, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Peggy was born in Mount Holly, NC. After marrying her husband, they moved to Mississippi. She was a longtime Sunday school teacher at Briarwood Baptist Church. She was musically talented and played piano by ear. After raising her children, she became a real estate agent and later became a broker. Peggy adored her children and grandchildren and loved spending every moment she could with them. Peggy was the most generous, kind-hearted, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Milton Gathings, Sr.

Peggy is survived by her children, Elaine Gathings Hall (Rudy) of Rainbow City, AL; Robert Milton Gathings, Jr. (Anne Toy) of Jackson, MS, Dianna Gathings Bullock (Lamar) of Madison, MS; James Morris Gathings (Stephanie); Rebecca Gathings Kincaid (Patton) of Madison, MS; grandchildren Rudy Hall (Kassy), Courtney Hall Thompson (Kelly), Robert Milton Gathings III (Leaha), Toy Elizabeth Gathings, John Laurance Gathings, William Bullock, Sarah Bullock, Anna Lauren Gathings Winter (Austin), James M. Gathings III, John Phillip Gathings, Henry Patton Kincaid V, Ella Catherine Kincaid; great-grandchildren Liam, Riley, Eva Thompson, Emery Cameron, and Lucy Gathings.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
Parkway Memorial Cemetery
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
