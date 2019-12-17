|
|
Peggy Jo Chisholm
Raleigh - Peggy Jo Chisholm, 80, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Tuesday, May 9, 1939 in Pulaski, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh. Burial will follow in Bezer Cemetery. Bro Danny Dickerson and Bro. Audie Kirby will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements. (601) 782-4544
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Idelle McKay; two daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Jo Chisholm and Regina Lynn Walters.
Survivors include husband, Gary Ben Chisholm; children, Sonya Sullivan (Kevin), Stacy Kirby (Glenn), and Reggie Chisholm (Twyla); two sisters, Bobbie Culliver and Johnnie Hall (J.B.): grandchildren, Josh Culp (Madison), Philip Chisholm (Courtney), Aaron Kirby, Randa Chisholm, Savannah Grace Walters, Audie Kirby, and Ashton Kirby; step-grandsons, Kyle Sullivan (Megan) and Dean Sullivan (Brittnee'); great-grandson, Landon Culp; step great-grandson, Kason Sullivan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Woods, Ricky Hall, Andy "A.J." Guillory, Terry Hutchinson, Neil Culliver, Josh Culp, Philip Chisholm, and Aaron Kirby.
Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Chisholm, Drew Hall, Seth Hall, Kyle Sullivan, Dean Sullivan, Nathan Hutchinson, Matt Culliver, and Ashton Kirby.
