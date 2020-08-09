1/1
Peggy M. Ramsey
1937 - 2020
Peggy M. Ramsey

Winona - Funeral services for Peggy Mortimer Ramsey of Winona will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11 at First Baptist Church in Winona, with burial following in Winona Garden of Memory. Rev. Tommy Gillon and Rev. Jay Anderson will officiate the services. Visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona.

Peggy M. Ramsey passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born to John B. and Hazel Jefcoat Mortimer on September 19, 1937. She was a retired office manager for Anel Manufacturing in Winona. She was a member of the former Winona Lions Club and was involved with the Winona Parks and Recreation her entire adult life. She was a member of the National and State Board of Directors of Dizzy Dean Baseball and was heavily involved in excess of thirty years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winona where she served as organist, children's choir director, pianist, and was the First Grade Sunday School Class teacher for over fifty years.

She is survived by her three sons, Mike Lum (Debbi) of Columbus, Gary Lum (Anne) of Madison, and Dr. Randy Ramsey (Amy) of Flowood; her sister, Martha Lee of Hattiesburg; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents

Memorial contributions can be made to the MS Dizzy Dean Scholarship, c/o Brent Frye PO Box 5327 MS State, MS 39762.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online register can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
