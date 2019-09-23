Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Resources
Peggy Martin


1943 - 2019
Peggy Martin Obituary
Peggy Martin

Florence - Peggy Martin, 76, of Florence, went to be with her Lord while surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Chancellor Funeral Home Florence Chapel from 4 until 7 P.M. and again Wed. Sept 25 from 10 until 11 A.M. Funeral services will be Wed. at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel with interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin was born and raised in Philadelphia, MS where she attended and was valedictorian at Neshoba Central and Graduated from East Mississippi Community College. She also graduated from Mississippi College with a BS degree. After moving to South Jackson, she was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and always involved with her children and grandchildren's sports. She was a great cook and fed and raised all the neighborhood children. Mrs. Martin worked for the Ways and Means Committee for the House of Representatives for 42 years. She moved to Florence in 1996 and was a member of First Baptist Church of Florence,and was a member of a bridge club that has met since the 1970s.

Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Larry Martin.

She is survived by her sons: Scott (Melissa) Martin and Steve (Stacy) Martin; her brother Danny Anderson; her sister Sue Wood; Seven Grandchildren Jessica, Jordan, Logan, Tyler, Tori, Nolan, and Isabella; Great Grandchildren Landon, Dawson, and Sawyer.

Online obituary and guest book is at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019
