Peggy Perry Goza
Ackerman - Peggy Perry Goza went to be with the Lord on Saturday night, September, 28, 2019 in
her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on June 8, 1951 in Starkville,
Mississippi to J.T. Perry and the late Imogene Perry. She is affectionately remembered
as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Ms. Peggy Goza lived in Ackerman, Mississippi. She worked for 34 years as an
Administrative Services Coordinator for the Ackerman plant of Southeastern Timber
Products. She was the secretary for the Choctaw Water Association for over 20 years.
Graveside Service for Ms. Peggy Goza will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11 AM
at Salem Methodist Church Cemetery in Ackerman, MS. Visitation will be held on
Monday, September 30, 2019 at Chester Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Coleman
Funeral Home of Ackerman, MS is in charge of all arrangements.
Peggy loved her family dearly. She is survived by her father, James Thomas Perry, her
son, Jim Goza of Nashville, TN, her daughter, Cindy Goza of Bruce, MS, her
grandchildren, Zach Goza, Ashanti Pierce, Moni Pierce, her sisters Kay Perry Smith of
Ackerman, MS, Theresa Skinner (Ralph) of Ackerman, and Debbie Upchurch (Butch) of
Madison, MS, and a host of nieces and two great nieces whom she loved.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Imogene Perry.
Peggy was a member at Chester Baptist Church, playing the organ, leading Bible drills,
involved in the WMU, and a member of D Bright Ladies' Sunday School class. She loved
her Lord and served him faithfully. She was selfless, always thinking of others, and
gifted in hospitality. She was always baking and cooking for family and friends
throughout her lifetime. She loved traveling and was an avid Elvis fan. She loved the Ole
Miss Rebels.
We celebrate her reunion with her Savior and her mother.
Pall bearers include: Sammy Dean, Ralph Skinner, Butch Upchurch, Danny James,
David Oswalt, Woody Simpson, and honorary pall bearer Zach Goza.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org or Chester Baptist
Church, 177 West Road, Ackerman, MS 39735.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019