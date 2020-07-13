Peggy Rice
Raymond - Peggy Rice, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2020 at her home in Raymond. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Raymond City Cemetery. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.
A life-long resident of Raymond, Mrs. Rice was born to Shelton Holliday and Violet Evans Holliday on September 16, 1935. She worked for the Hinds County Welfare Department for a number of years and operated a vending machine business at Hinds Community College.
Peggy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Raymond, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attending her Sunday school class. She loved her garden where she grew beautiful flowers and vegetables and was a member of the Raymond Garden Club. In her spare time, she also took pleasure in cooking for family and friends and traveling with her husband.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rice and brothers, Shelton Holliday, Jr., Beau Holliday, and Maurice Holliday. She is survived by her son, Amos Jack (Della) Rice of Raymond; daughter, Penny (Jack) Rice Oyler of Marathon, FL; brother, Sidney C. (Delores) Holliday of Raymond; sisters, Juanita Holliday Lewis of Raymond and Sharon (Buddy) Holliday Robinson of Madison; three grandchildren, Jack Lamar (Kim) Rice, Thomas (Rachael) Rice, and Suzanne (David) Reeves; six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Hailey, Conner, Lance, Alyssa, and Aiden; extended family and a host of friends.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Raymond.
