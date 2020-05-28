Mrs. Peggy Therrell Simmons
Florence - Sarah Peggy Therrell Simmons 1930 - 2020. Her life was well lived, and she was well loved! The Lord called her home to receive her crown in Christ on May 28, 2020. This loving, caring and wonderful woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by her husband of nearly 70 years, Sam, and their six children: son Sam Simmons, Jr. (Trish) of Ridgeland, MS; son Ben Simmons (Cindy) of Dallas, TX; daughter Mary Ruth Simmons Wolf (Jay) of Montgomery, AL; daughter Susie Simmons Jehn (Mark) of Menasha, WI; son Ken Simmons (Bess) of Neely, MS; and son Ed Simmons (Julia) of Ridgeland, MS.
Family was the essence of Peggy's life. She was delighted to wear the hat of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt to her large family. She was lovingly known as "Muggie" to her 15 grandchildren: Jason Wolf and his wife Katherine; Tim Simmons and his wife Jessie; Sarah Wolf Sizemore and her husband Jeremiah; Johnny Simmons; Natalie Jehn; Benji Simmons and his wife Anna; Mary Austin Wolf Hall and her husband Andrew; Shannon Jehn; William Simmons; Alex Wolf; Hillary Simmons; Will Simmons and his wife Carissa; Zack Simmons; Seth Simmons; Suci Simmons as well as 11 great-grandchildren. She will also be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Peggy was born March 6, 1930 in Florence, MS to Thomas Leon Therrell and Ruth Pierce Therrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; by sisters Pauline Lusk, M. E. Smith, Virginia Thomason, Tommie Morris; by brother Brad; and is survived by sister Betty Clarke.
Peggy earned her high school diploma at Hinds Junior College and High School and completed three years of college study at Hinds Junior College and Mississippi Southern College. After marrying in 1950, she became a faithful life companion to her sweetheart Sam, and a committed mother to her six children. Their journey together took them to Gulfport, MS; Utica, MS; Montgomery, AL; New Orleans, LA; Jackson, MS; and Florence, MS. Along the way, Peggy supported her husband, nurtured her children, served her church, and helped others in the community. After her children were grown, Peggy fulfilled a dream of starting her own business with the launch of a shaved ice stand in Florence called "The Snow Lady."
She had a lifelong relationship with Jesus Christ, was a prayer warrior for many, and was blessed by a faith that was strong in all seasons. Peggy joined God in His garden and she produced the good and Christ-honoring fruit of a beautiful marriage spanning 7 decades, a family of authentic faith, loyal service to the Body of Christ through many churches, including the First Baptist Church of Florence—from rocking babies in the nursery to visiting homebound senior adults. Her guiding Biblical compass comes from Psalm 37:3-4, "Trust in the Lord, do good, cultivate faithfulness, delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart."
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals and staff from Manhattan Nursing facility, for their great care in the last months of her life.
Peggy will be forever remembered for her caring heart, fun-loving spirit, Christ-like character and devotion to family.
The funeral arrangements are being conducted by the Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, Mississippi. Due to pandemic safety concerns, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.