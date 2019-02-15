|
Penny Trammell- Grant
Jackson - February 14, 2019
PENNY LYNN COOK TRAMMELL GRANT
"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem." Even in her last days, she wanted to be a part of the solution.
Penny was born the middle child on March 9, 1951 in Zebulon, Georgia to William A. Cook and Maxine Stokes Cook Clements. From that day on, she began making an impact on those around her.
After moving back to her native Mississippi, Penny met her future husband, Kenny. After a whirlwind romance, they married and shared nearly thirty years together and three daughters- Jennifer (Hinton) , Laura (Kelly) and Jill (May). After Kenny passed away in 2002, she dedicated her life to caring for her family. However, in 2004, she got lucky a second time. She met and married Jody Grant, and they spent fourteen happy years together.
Penny retired in 2012 and was able to care for both of her parents in their final days. In doing this, she taught her own girls, how they would care for her in the same way.
Penny was "Mawmaw Penny" to her grandchildren whom she adored and loved to brag about. She was always there for them with popsicles, pudding paint parties, puzzles to put together and excursions out of town to enjoy theater productions.
From making a trip to pick vegetables out of Jody's garden to sneaking out of Jerry's Catfish House with her "to-go plates", Penny had a knack for making every event memorable and purposeful, but mostly fun.
Penny was an avid reader, gardener, and she loved to travel with Jody to places like California, the Grand Canyon, Alaska and even China. Even those who did not know her well, were still left in stitches after hearing one of her famous jokes. Her wildly infectious sense of humor, as well as her constant positive outlook, will be some of the traits she will be remembered for the most.
Throughout her life, all the way to the end of her days, she continued to exude the utmost poise and regard for the beautiful hardships life presented her. Always able to find gratitude in every experience, one of Penny's last remarks to her oldest daughter concluded, "I sure have enjoyed being your mother."
Penny will be missed intently by her husband, John Paul "Jody" Grant, her daughters Jennifer Hinton, Laura Kelly (Chris), and Jill May (Chris); step-sons Dave Grant (Robyn), Brent Bell (Mary), and Paul Grant (Bryna), step-daughter Suzanne Wright (Gilbert); 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sister Polly Ann Kirkland (Michigan), brother Dave Cook, Morgan City, LA. Penny was preceded in death by her father, William "Buck" Cook, her mother Maxine Clements, her first husband, Kenny Trammell, and a step-daughter Nancy Cox.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM at Stricklin-King Funeral Home, Yazoo City, MS, with a graveside service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to her church, First Baptist Church of Raymond, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 15, 2019