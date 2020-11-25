Perry W. Robinson, Sr.



Jackson - Perry W. Robinson, Sr., born July 2, 1926, in the Mount Olive Community of Bolton, was one of eight children born to Eddie "Yak" Robinson and Jeanette Wellborn "Shang" Robinson. His parents and all seven siblings preceded him in death.



A retiree of Frito-Lay Company, Mr. Robinson was dedicated to serving and assisting other in his Georgetown Community of Jackson, Mississippi. He organized the Georgetown Community Neighborhood Association, serving for over 20 years as president. He was also an avid gardener, producing beautiful fruits and vegetables that were shared with friends and neighbors.



Mr. Robinson passed away on November 15, 2020. He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. One daughter, Lynda Carol Robinson, Esq., preceded him in death.



Public visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Autumn Woods Cemetery, Jackson, Mississippi.









