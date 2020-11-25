1/1
Perry W. Robinson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry W. Robinson, Sr.

Jackson - Perry W. Robinson, Sr., born July 2, 1926, in the Mount Olive Community of Bolton, was one of eight children born to Eddie "Yak" Robinson and Jeanette Wellborn "Shang" Robinson. His parents and all seven siblings preceded him in death.

A retiree of Frito-Lay Company, Mr. Robinson was dedicated to serving and assisting other in his Georgetown Community of Jackson, Mississippi. He organized the Georgetown Community Neighborhood Association, serving for over 20 years as president. He was also an avid gardener, producing beautiful fruits and vegetables that were shared with friends and neighbors.

Mr. Robinson passed away on November 15, 2020. He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. One daughter, Lynda Carol Robinson, Esq., preceded him in death.

Public visitation is Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Autumn Woods Cemetery, Jackson, Mississippi.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved