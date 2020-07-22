Peter Michael Daschbach



Jackson - Peter Daschbach, affectionately called "Rabbit" by his grandchildren and golfing buddies, died on July 19, 2020. He was born to Elizabeth "Betty" Satterfield and Joseph Lawrence Daschbach on November 12, 1937 in Pittsburgh PA. The family moved to New Orleans when Peter was 1. As a youngster, he loved serving as an altar boy at Holy Name. At confirmation, he took the name of his brother, Michael, who had died in infancy. He graduated from DeLaSalle HS and Loyola University. Peter was an avid sports fan and started working for the Times-Picayune while in high school, covering high school sports.



After graduation, Pete served in the US Army Armored Tank Division and the National Guard, retiring with the rank of Captain. He returned to his job at The Picayune. He married Jane "Peggy" MacDonald White in 1961 and moved to Jackson MS, where he worked for White Realty as a homebuilder and Realtor. Peter was a communicant of St. Richard Catholic Church where he served on the St. Richard School Board. Peter was a member of the Jackson Realtors and an active member of the MS Homebuilders Assn. He served on the City of Jackson Planning Board in the 1970's. Peter was member of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation and was a super-fan of everything LSU. He loved playing golf with his friends, served on the board of the MGA at CCJ, and was a member of the B&B club. Pete never met a stranger and was occasionally described as a 'party waiting to happen'. At least, that is, until he suffered a massive stroke in 2004, which caused his left side to be paralyzed. Despite this setback, Pete remained interested in politics and sports, and devoted to family & friends.



Peter is survived by his wife of 59 years, his siblings: Richard Daschbach (Ginny), Sheila Welsh (Patrick), Paul Daschbach, Hugh Daschbach (Beth), Kathy Arnold Chapman (Scott), and his children: Mary Harden (Jack, deceased), Peter Michael Daschbach Jr, (Carol), Pamela Butts (Bennie), and Laura Richardson (Jim). He dearly loved his 12 grandchildren: Mitchell Harden, Bailey Harden, Molly Harden, Katharine Butts Wagner (Wesley), Christopher Butts, Sara Benjamin Butts, Peter Michael Daschbach, III, Jane Michelle Daschbach, Bari Dudley Richardson, Thomas Richardson, Caleb Richardson, and Joshua Richardson, 1 great-granddaughter: Laurel Wagner, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral mass will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church Monday, July 27, 10am. There will not be a visitation; face masks and social distancing required. The family would like to thank his many friends who visited and loved him (even those who were Ole Miss fans), as well as his care-givers: Ella Baker and the heroic staff at Highland Home. Memorial tributes may be made to: Catholic Charities or Habitat for Humanity.









