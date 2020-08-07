1/
Peter William Larson
1945 - 2020
Peter William Larson

Brandon, MS - Peter William Larson, 74, of Brandon, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held to honor Pete's Life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon.

Pete was born in Columbus, OH, on September 13, 1945, to Elmer and Charlotte Larson. He and Janice were married March 8, 1997.

He grew up in a Navy family and most of the time in Millington, Tennessee. He graduated from Millington High School in 1963, then he went on to graduate with a degree in Forestry from Middle Tennessee. Pete was a Vietnam Veteran where he served in the Air Force 1968 - 1970.

Pete worked as a plywood and veneer salesman and established a successful business. While being a sponsored Bass Pro fisherman for Allison and Skeeter Boat companies, he also pursued his love for hunting. Pete lived by his own motto "be sure to always do something you love."

Pete will be greatly missed by his wife, Janice Jefcoat Larson; mother, Charlotte Larson; sister, Karen(Trygve) Honaas; daughters, Rachel (Aaron) Boland and Margaret (Jason) Hinrichs; stepdaughter, Stacie Schneeflock; grand-daughter, Mary Elizabeth Boland; nieces and nephews, and the many great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Larson; and his brother, Mark Larson.

In honor of Pete, his family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation at parkinsonhope.org.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Memories & Condolences
