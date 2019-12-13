|
|
Philip Danny Arrant, Sr.
Pearl - Philip Danny Arrant, Sr., 69, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 19, 1950, in Phenix City, AL, to Roland and Jean Arrant. Mr. Arrant graduated from college in Atlanta, GA, with a degree in computer programming, and then served for 3 years with the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Mr. Arrant was employed for more than 40 years with McRae's and Saks, Inc.
On December 20, 1970, he married Meriel Arrant, and they raised one son, Philip, and twin daughters, Jessica and Julie.
Mr. Arrant loved football and baseball and was a lifetime Alabama Crimson Tide fan. His favorite times were spent watching his grandsons play football and baseball.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Meriel Arrant, and parents, Roland and Jean Arrant. He is survived by son Philip Arrant (Misty); daughters, Jessica and Julie Arrant; brother, Donnie Arrant; grandsons, Austin and Andrew Arrant; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 2:00pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend great thanks to Kare In Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019