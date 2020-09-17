1/
Philip David Burnaman
1948 - 2020
Philip David Burnaman

Florence - Philip David Burnaman (Dad, Pops, Papa P, Papaw) 72 of Florence, MS passed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital. He was born on June 21, 1948 to Robert William Burnaman and Evelyn Marie Ferrell Burnaman.

Mr. Burnaman, loved to sing, play music, wood working and spending time with Family and Friends. He was a member of Lifeline Church in Florence, Ms.

Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Doris Thompson, brothers Bill Burnaman and Charles Burnaman a nephew Bobby Thompson and a son Billy Norman. Brothers in law Jr. Thompson and Doug Petty.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Janice Burnaman. Children Nikki Williams and husband Rusty. Samantha Rollins and husband Dale. Trey Payne, Kim Michael and husband Mark. Sisters Stella Petty and Freddie Britt and husband Billy. Brother Patrick Burnaman. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and long time friends Ronnie Norton and Carroll Lester Smith. And his Lifeline Church family.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dean Memorial Funeral Home
745 Highway 468
Brandon, MS 39042
(601) 825-3884
