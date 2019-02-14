Philip "Drew" Hannon



Brandon - Philip "Drew" Hannon II was born on September 16, 1972 in Jackson, MS and died on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his father, Philip Drew Hannon (Cheryl), and mother, Muriel White Garrett (Sidney) and his sisters, Tamra Hannon Swann (Richard) and Stephanie Hannon Schouten (Joe), and brothers, Jarrett Myers (Amanda) and Jason Myers (Tracy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored him.



Drew attended Byram High School where he played football, basketball, and track. He attended Hinds Community College on football scholarship and graduated with honors before matriculating to Mississippi State University where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering.



He was employed by several different firms and most recently had established his own business in real estate - remodeling and selling properties.



Drew died unexpectedly from a heart attack after battling kidney disease over the past year.



Visitation will be held at Crossgates United Methodist Church in Brandon from 9-11 am on Friday, February 15, with the funeral to immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League through their website at www.msarl.org



