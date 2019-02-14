Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossgates United Methodist Church
Brandon, MS
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Crossgates United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip "Drew" Hannon


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip "Drew" Hannon Obituary
Philip "Drew" Hannon

Brandon - Philip "Drew" Hannon II was born on September 16, 1972 in Jackson, MS and died on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his father, Philip Drew Hannon (Cheryl), and mother, Muriel White Garrett (Sidney) and his sisters, Tamra Hannon Swann (Richard) and Stephanie Hannon Schouten (Joe), and brothers, Jarrett Myers (Amanda) and Jason Myers (Tracy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored him.

Drew attended Byram High School where he played football, basketball, and track. He attended Hinds Community College on football scholarship and graduated with honors before matriculating to Mississippi State University where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering.

He was employed by several different firms and most recently had established his own business in real estate - remodeling and selling properties.

Drew died unexpectedly from a heart attack after battling kidney disease over the past year.

Visitation will be held at Crossgates United Methodist Church in Brandon from 9-11 am on Friday, February 15, with the funeral to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League through their website at www.msarl.org

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Download Now