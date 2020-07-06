1/
Phillip M. Lawrence
1934 - 2020
Phillip M. Lawrence

Brandon, MS - Phillip M. "Phil" Lawrence, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. There will be a family graveside service at 10am Thursday in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Phil was born in Clanton, AL, on February 7, 1934, to James W. Moliston and Imogene Sims Moliston and was a graduate of Auburn University Class of 1956. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia. Phil was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. He loved playing Golf in Pearl, at Niknar Golf Course and was a member of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce and John Byrd Masonic Lodge. Phil especially loved to go cruising, he cruised over 57 times.

Survivors include his children, Richard Lawrence (Donna), David Lawrence (Patty), Tommy Lawrence (Gena) and Lisa Lawrence Feroben (Chris); 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Lawrence and his sisters, Lorene Barlow and Betty Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
