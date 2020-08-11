Picton Gregory Evans
Brandon - Picton Gregory Evans, eldest son of John Picton Herbert and May Evans of Stoke-on-Trent, England passed away July 4th after a long battle with cancer. He was an elder at Lakeside Presbyterian Church and a longstanding member of the church choir and The Mississippi Chorus. He immigrated to the United States from Stoke-on-Trent in 1975 to work as a ceramic engineer, living in PA, NJ and Mississippi. Although he always planned to travel the world, after becoming plant manager at Gail Pittman Studios in 1994 he fell in love with the people of Mississippi and decided to make this his permanent home. He is survived by his wife Pamela, sons, Picton Timothy (Amy) and Adrian Idris (Jennifer) and 6 grandchildren. A Memorial service, without visitation prior to the service due to Covid-19, will be held on August 15th at 11 am at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Gifts in his memory can be made to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, The Wounded Warrior Project
, or the Mississippi Chorus.