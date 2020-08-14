Polly Bell RunnelsRidgeland - Polly Bell Runnels was born on September 27, 1939, in Thomastown, Mississippi. She was the second child of Tommy Bell and Mabel McCool Bell. Polly began playing piano at the age of six and continued her study of music at East Central Junior College and gained her degree in music from Mississippi College. Polly taught piano lessons in the Jackson area for 59 years. Polly worked in Children's Music Ministry throughout her life and believed that every child should be exposed to music. Children's ministry was a way for Polly to share her love of the Lord and use the gifts and talents she had been given.In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Charles Denver Runnels, and son, Charles Dean Runnels.Mrs. Polly is survived by her daughters, Sonya Higginbotham and her husband Tripp Higginbotham of Hattiesburg, Laurie Runnels of Ridgeland; grandchildren, Anna Beth Enger and Patrick Higginbotham; her brother Heywood Bell; and sisters Susie Hale and Teresa Bryant.Mrs. Runnels died on August 10, 2020 in Hattiesburg at the age of 80. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Music Ministry.