1/
Polly Bell Runnels
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Polly Bell Runnels

Ridgeland - Polly Bell Runnels was born on September 27, 1939, in Thomastown, Mississippi. She was the second child of Tommy Bell and Mabel McCool Bell. Polly began playing piano at the age of six and continued her study of music at East Central Junior College and gained her degree in music from Mississippi College. Polly taught piano lessons in the Jackson area for 59 years. Polly worked in Children's Music Ministry throughout her life and believed that every child should be exposed to music. Children's ministry was a way for Polly to share her love of the Lord and use the gifts and talents she had been given.

In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Charles Denver Runnels, and son, Charles Dean Runnels.

Mrs. Polly is survived by her daughters, Sonya Higginbotham and her husband Tripp Higginbotham of Hattiesburg, Laurie Runnels of Ridgeland; grandchildren, Anna Beth Enger and Patrick Higginbotham; her brother Heywood Bell; and sisters Susie Hale and Teresa Bryant.

Mrs. Runnels died on August 10, 2020 in Hattiesburg at the age of 80. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Music Ministry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved