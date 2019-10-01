|
Polly June Chain Roberts
Madison - Polly Roberts, age 89, formerly of Mt. Olive, MS went home to be with her
Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Polly was born in 1929 to William
Odell and Eddie Mae Chain.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive
Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM with funeral service following at 2:00 PM.
The burial will follow at McNair Cemetery. Rev. Joe Gardner, Rev. Chuck
Carroll and Rev. John Dawson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
of Magee is in charge of arrangements.
Polly's joy in life included serving others through hospitality and food,
growing beautiful flowers, traveling with Laverne, involvement in her
church, buying and selling antiques, and above all, enjoying life with her
husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Alex & Farish and
two sisters Oneida Kidd & Shirley Holliday.
Survivors include husband of 71 years, Laverne Roberts; sister Peggy
Magee; children Terry Roberts (Mary), Marilyn Bookout (Rod), David
Roberts (Sue), and Mary Ann Simpkins (Monty); grandchildren Annie
Gundy (Paul), Sarah Skidmore (Josh), Brian Dossett (Angela), Rachel
Roberts, David Adams Roberts, Rebekah Warren (John), Daniel Simpkins
(Helen), Mary Lindsey Jackson (Troy), and Mollie Warren (Kit); stepgrandchildren Scott Bookout (Day) & Rhonda Rowles (Jim); Greatgrandchildren Jillian & Josiah Skidmore, Averie Jane, Olivia, Andrew &
Elijah Gundy, Monroe & Mills Simpkins, Huck Warren and step-great
grandchildren Taylor, Broc & Colton Bookout.
Pallbearers include grandsons and grandson-in-laws; Great-grandsons will
serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019