Services
Colonial Chapel - Mims Mitchell Funeral Home
302 8th Avenue Southwest
Magee, MS 39111
(601) 849-5031
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly June Chain Roberts


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly June Chain Roberts Obituary
Polly June Chain Roberts

Madison - Polly Roberts, age 89, formerly of Mt. Olive, MS went home to be with her

Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Polly was born in 1929 to William

Odell and Eddie Mae Chain.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive

Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM with funeral service following at 2:00 PM.

The burial will follow at McNair Cemetery. Rev. Joe Gardner, Rev. Chuck

Carroll and Rev. John Dawson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

of Magee is in charge of arrangements.

Polly's joy in life included serving others through hospitality and food,

growing beautiful flowers, traveling with Laverne, involvement in her

church, buying and selling antiques, and above all, enjoying life with her

husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Alex & Farish and

two sisters Oneida Kidd & Shirley Holliday.

Survivors include husband of 71 years, Laverne Roberts; sister Peggy

Magee; children Terry Roberts (Mary), Marilyn Bookout (Rod), David

Roberts (Sue), and Mary Ann Simpkins (Monty); grandchildren Annie

Gundy (Paul), Sarah Skidmore (Josh), Brian Dossett (Angela), Rachel

Roberts, David Adams Roberts, Rebekah Warren (John), Daniel Simpkins

(Helen), Mary Lindsey Jackson (Troy), and Mollie Warren (Kit); stepgrandchildren Scott Bookout (Day) & Rhonda Rowles (Jim); Greatgrandchildren Jillian & Josiah Skidmore, Averie Jane, Olivia, Andrew &

Elijah Gundy, Monroe & Mills Simpkins, Huck Warren and step-great

grandchildren Taylor, Broc & Colton Bookout.

Pallbearers include grandsons and grandson-in-laws; Great-grandsons will

serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now