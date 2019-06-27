|
|
Polly Mitchell
Madison - Pauline (Polly) St. John Mitchell, 91, passed away on June 21, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. A memorial service presided by Reverend Sid Johnson from Alta Woods Baptist Church will be held in the chapel at St. Catherine's Village 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation will follow.
Polly was born to Otto and Ina St. John September 25, 1927 in Buhl, Alabama. At age 5 she moved with her family to Columbus, MS. There she attended Lee High School playing on the tennis team and serving as senior class president. She continued her education graduating from MSCW with a degree in Secretarial Science and Teaching. While in college she met Murry and in 1949 they married and moved to Jackson where she worked briefly for the Soil Conservation Service before becoming a full time mother.
A faithful member of Alta Woods Baptist church for over 50 years, she served in children's programs, WMU, visited home bound members and sang in the choir. She had a strong faith in Christ and extended that to others through her kindness and compassion.
They moved to St. Catherine's Village in 2010 where she volunteered in the library, sang in the choir and enjoyed time with many new friends.
Mother loved her family including her husband of over 65 years and daughters Paula and Celia. She especially cherished time spent with her six grandsons and they each loved their grandmother. She was truly a blessing to her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Murry and infant son Linley. Surviving her are daughters Celia Baccus and Paula Corner (Roger), grandsons Shelby, Brandon (Jennifer) and Peyton Bredemeier, Dylan Baccus, Mitchell and Austin Johnson as well as 4 great grandchildren, Ian, Connor, Baylee and Emilie Bredemeier.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of St. Catherine's Village Siena for their loving and compassionate care of our mother and support to her family over the past year.
Memorials may be sent to Alta Woods Baptist Church, 168 Colonial Drive, Jackson, MS 39204 or St. Dominic Health Services Foundation, In Honor of St. Catherine's Village, 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 27, 2019