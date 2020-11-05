1/
Prebble Clark Campbell
Prebble Clark Campbell

Jackson - Prebble Clark Campbell of Jackson, MS went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on November 3rd, 2020 at the age of 93 years. A celebration service honoring her life will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Clinton, Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Lakewood South Memorial Park.

Prebble was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years Linnard S. Campbell, Jr., son Larry Scott Campbell (Debbie), daughter Sandy Lynn Poole (John), mother, father and seven siblings She is survived by her youngest son Lee Scott Campbell (Suzy). She is also survived by the special loves of her life, her five grandsons, Ray Scott Campbell (Tracey), Michael Curtis Campbell (Valerie), Brian Clark Jasper (Allie), Max Clark Campbell, Asher Henry Campbell and four great grandchildren, Ben Campbell, Bekah Campbell, Aaron Campbell and Hayes Jasper.

Prebble was a strong woman, dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, a founding member of Midway Baptist Church in Jackson, a youth Sunday School teacher and very dedicated to this local church and its ministries. Prebble was humble, loved to laugh and enjoyed caring for her family and church family very much. The family requests that gifts and donations may be sent in honor of Prebble to: Life Choices Pregnancy Center 112 7th St. N Columbus, MS 39701 where her grandson Ray Scott Campbell is Executive Director.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
