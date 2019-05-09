Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church cemetery
Choctaw County, MS

Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Starkville, MS

Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Dr. Prentiss M. Gordon Sr. Obituary
Dr. Prentiss M. Gordon, Sr

Starkville - In Memory of The Reverend Dr. Prentiss M. Gordon, Sr. passed away on May 6, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Blain Gordon, his parents, Estel and Ruth Gordon, and his five Gordon siblings: Hylma Gordon, Estelle Gordon Hutchison, H. Owen Gordon, Sr., Mabel Gordon Atkinson, and Harold Gordon.

He is survived by his four children: Peggy Gordon White (Ernest) of Amory; Sandra Gordon Eastman (Bill) Starkville; Prentiss M. Gordon, Jr. (Sandra), Starkville; and Stephen B. Gordon (Karen), Arlington, Virginia; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church cemetery , in the Panhandle community of Choctaw County, Mississippi at 2:00 p. m. on Saturday, May 11. There will be a time of viewing and visitation prior to that service. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, from 3:00 to 5:00 p. m. at the First United Methodist Church, Starkville, Mississippi. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 5:00 p. m. at the church.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 9, 2019
