Preston Gough, Jr.
Ridgeland - Preston Hampton Gough, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preston was born on November 21, 1950 to Preston H. Gough, Sr. and Jean Jones Gough. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Birdsong Gough, who dedicated the past year of her life caring for every one of his needs. He always said, "The only thing I don't collect are wives. I got that right the first time." This proves to us, that when in doubt, he was actually a very smart man. He is also survived by his children who he adored and equally adored him (most of the time): Lauren Gough Emler (Joey), Rebecca Gough Ueltschey (Michael), and Preston H. Gough, III (Bethany). He left a grand legacy for his five grandchildren who made his world shine a whole lot brighter: Anderson (12), Taylor (10), and Tanner (8) Ueltschey; Preston IV (8), and Ann Roark (5) Gough. He enjoyed making them as hyper as possible and then waving them out the door with a grin while saying, "Come back when you can't stay so long!" We give him full credit for passing along the "gift of gab" and the hardheaded gene to them ALL. He leaves behind two dear siblings, Alan Gough and Gaye Gough Smith (John), who not only put up with their bossier older brother, but loved him well.
A graduate of Mississippi College and Mississippi College School of Law, Preston received his business degree in 1972 and his law degree in 1978. After putting him through law school and splurging on one canned ham a month, much to his wife's dismay, Preston continued working for F.W. Williams Agency, Inc. and in 1981 joined Southern Cross Underwriters, Inc. He was elected President of the company in 1982. In 2003, Southern Cross was sold to BB&T/CRC. Preston remained Chairman of the Underwriting Division of the CRC Wholesale Group and was planning to retire at the end of the year. His love for and dedication to the insurance industry was outstanding and will leave a legacy for years to come.
Preston was a collector of many things. As a child he collected rocks, stamps, coins and baseball cards. Later, when he was all grown up (and still not mature) he collected guns, knives, wine and cars. By far, and more importantly, he collected wonderful, amazing, and caring friends who loved him dearly. The feelings were all mutual.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all of his amazing doctors (especially Dr. Ruth Fredericks), nurses, and caregivers.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 and 12:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison. A memorial service will follow on Tuesday at 2:00 pm with Pastor, Dr. Jim Futral officiating. Burial will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetary in Ridgeland. The celebration of Preston's life will continue at The Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to St. Dominic's Hospital Emergency Department or The Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019