Princeston "Prince" Simmons Sr.
Princeston "Prince" Simmons Sr.

On June 30th, 2020, God called Princeston "Prince" Simmons Sr. home. He was a beloved husband, a devoted father, and a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Prince honored God during his time on earth by lending his vocal talent to his church choir, several community choirs, and several local gospel quartets. He was a dear friend to all he met and will be greatly missed. Visitation in his honor will be held at People's Undertaking Company of Canton, Ms on July 7th, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
