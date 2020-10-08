1/
Quentin P. McColgin
Quentin P. McColgin

Quentin P. McColgin died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was 82.

A native of Colorado, he was the son of the late Quentin P. McColgin and the late Juanita Giles McColgin.

Mr. McColgin was a 1962 graduate of Oklahoma University. After receiving his J.D. from the Oklahoma University School of Law in 1965, he began a career in law that would span over nearly five decades.

After beginning his general practice in 1965, he became Attorney-Advisor and Trial Attorney with the Federal Trade Commission until 1979, after which he was appointed Administrative Law Judge, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, until 1983. He served as Administrative Law Judge, Office of Administrative Law Judges, United States Department of Labor (Federal Workers' Compensation) until 1996. He then served as Administrative Law Judge, Social Security Administration until 2002 when he reentered private practice in Jackson, MS until his retirement in 2014.

Mr. McColgin was a member of the Mississippi and Oklahoma Bar Associations and the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, William McColgin and his sister, Joan McColgin Slyman.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Turner McColgin, of Ridgeland, MS; son, Quentin P. McColgin, III, of Hermosa Beach, CA; daughter, Marty Williamson (Cliff), of Foothill Ranch, CA; daughter, Heather Pettey (David), of Germantown, TN; son, Cal Easley (Lea), of Jackson, MS; brother, Sterling McColgin (Sue), of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren, two godchildren, and a host of other relatives.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
