Services
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearl Street AME Church
2519 Robinson Road
Jackson, MS
Quoinsetta Watts Franklin


1958 - 2019
Quoinsetta Watts Franklin Obituary
Quoinsetta Watts Franklin

Jackson - Quoinsetta Franklin, 61, a longtime resident of Jackson, MS, passed away October 13, 2019, in Jackson, MS. Franklin was born April 30, 1958, in Baldwyn, MS, to Isaac and Justine Watts. Visitation will be held Friday, October, 18, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 pm (family hour 5:30-6:30 pm) at Lakeover Funeral Home on Beasley Road. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Pearl Street AME Church, 2519 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
