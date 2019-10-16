|
|
Quoinsetta Watts Franklin
Jackson - Quoinsetta Franklin, 61, a longtime resident of Jackson, MS, passed away October 13, 2019, in Jackson, MS. Franklin was born April 30, 1958, in Baldwyn, MS, to Isaac and Justine Watts. Visitation will be held Friday, October, 18, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 pm (family hour 5:30-6:30 pm) at Lakeover Funeral Home on Beasley Road. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Pearl Street AME Church, 2519 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019