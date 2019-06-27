Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Forest Cemetery.
More Obituaries for R. Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. B. Johnson

R. B. Johnson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
R. B. Johnson Obituary
R B Johnson

Knoxville - R.B. Johnson, age 91, of Knoxville, formerly of Jackson, MS passed away June 25, 2019. R.B. was a member of Hardin Valley Freewill Baptist Church and former member of Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church in Forest, MS. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. R.B. was raised by stepfather, A.C. (Slim) Allen and mother, Lona Mae Johnson Allen in Jackson, Mississippi. R.B. was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. President Hayes APA20. He had a successful career in the Paint Industry. R.B. was a former president of the Sertoma Club International and charter member of the Northside Masonic Lodge #620 in Jackson, MS.

R.B was preceded in death by his brother, Ben L. Johnson Jr. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeri Johnson; daughters and husbands, Margie and Joe Tatone and Joy and Wade Tipton, all of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Philip Tipton and wife, Megan, and great-granddaughter, Addison; sisters, Dottie Newman of Knoxville, TN; Barbara Bolger of St. Petersburg, FL and Laura Nan Gray of Jackson, MS; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1-2pm Friday with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, www.gideons.org
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 27, 2019
