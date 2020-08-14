R. C. "Cotton" Baronich



Madison, MS - R. C. "Cotton" Baronich, age 90, of Madison, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



Cotton was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on December 1, 1929. He began his career in 1950 at Baricev's in Biloxi, and continued as a professional mixologist at the Ebb Tide. In 1960 he moved to Jackson where he continued his love of storytelling and serving people at the Sun & Sand, George Street Grocery, Hal & Mal's and Edison Walthall until his retirement at the age of 82.



A true gentleman, a kind soul and always well-dressed, Cotton's mantra was "everything is beautiful". He was known to many of his long-time "patients" as "The Doctor" while he served several generations of locals and dignitaries. Cotton was chosen for the Best of Jackson 2003: Who's Who- Best Bartender, honored by Jackson Free Press as Best Bartender, and even mentioned in a 2004 edition of Go World Travel Magazine. His most recent honor was to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2014 Mals St. Paddys parade in Jackson.



Cotton was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Shamburger Baronich; parents, Martin Baronich Sr. and Antonia Jelusich Baronich; and seven brothers, Martin, Leopold "Poley", Harold, Jessie, Victor "Mitt", Burnett "Sookie", and Robert "Bobby".



Survivors include his step-granddaughter, Britney Meeks Mangum of Texas; and countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Cotton was laid to rest in the Old Biloxi cemetery, next to his mother, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



The Baronich family appreciates the many years of kindness and support Cotton received from his Jackson-area friends.



Contributions in honor of Cotton may be made to The Slavonian Lodge Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 802, Biloxi, MS 39530.









