Rachel Speed



McComb - Rachel Cooper Speed, 89, a resident of McComb, MS., passed away on September 12, 2020 at Camellia Estates in McComb, MS. Visitation will be Thursday September 17, 2020 from 5 PM until 8PM at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume on Friday from 10 AM until services at 11 AM at Antioch Church in Hazlehurst, MS at 4088 Antioch Rd. Rev. Tye Pigott will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Rachel was born in Wesson, MS on June 24, 1931 to the late, Francis Lee Conn and Alma Dee Phillips Towns. Rachel Cooper Speed was known as a fun loving, generous giving woman, hardworking, with a big heart, impacting the lives of many in her roles as a wife, mother, step mother, Aunt, grandmother, friend and community member. She never did anything halfway. Her love of cooking won her blue ribbons, her sweet pickles were known as "the best" and she shared them throughout her community. She sold oranges and mailed them to people all over the United States as a result of her out-going personality and delicious oranges. She loved to travel and if the word "Go" was said, she was packed and ready. She could shop till you dropped and always found a bargain. To know her was to love her and she loved and lived life to the fullest impacting many. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl Conn. She is survived by her husband, James B. Speed, her son James Frances Lamar Cooper, step-son, Lauren L. Timmons; two daughters, Deleslyn C. Holman (Hank) and Anthea R. Scott (Andy), step-daughter, Laurie L. Allen (Mike); a brother, Robert Lee Conn (Bernice); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joshua Ates, Jamison Cooper, Steven Berry, Shane Berry, David Conn, Frank Buie, Andy Allen and Joseph Speed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Antioch Cemetery Fund 4088 Antioch Rd Hazlehurst, MS 39083









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store