Raiford Hancock
Bentonia - Wildy Raiford Hancock passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 82 years old at the home of his son, Roger.
He was born January 20, 1938 in Phoenix, MS, to the late Ollie Sadler Hancock and Wildy Shelton "Red" Hancock. When he was a young boy, his family moved to Bentonia. It was there that he met a man who would have a lifelong influence in the shaping of his character. Raiford did not grow up having an abundance of clothes or toys, in fact, they were rarely obtained. However, the kindness and generosity of William Cox in allowing Raiford the opportunity to come on his land and ride his horses made an impact on the young boy. It not only motivated him to succeed, but also impressed on him the importance of sharing with others what he would later acquire.
Raiford attended Anding School and became lovestruck with a classmate named Patty Burton. After graduating high school, he played football at Hinds Community College. Following that, he and Patty married and moved to Starkville so that he could attend Mississippi State University where he obtained a degree in Geological Sciences. While there, he and Patty had their first of four children.
Young, educated, and now responsible for a family, he returned home to build the family business. After much determination and persistence, he finally persuaded Shell Oil Company to allow him on their vendor list. Eager to succeed, he worked tirelessly, often from sunrise to sunset for the benefit of both his family and the entire community.
Following the death of his first wife, he remarried Barbara Daniels of Ridgeland. Together they enjoyed a new chapter of life. They enjoyed rides together and time spent at home. They were active members of the Bentonia Methodist Church.
Raiford's business ventures were not limited to the oil field. He developed a passion for land ownership, raising cattle and horses, and farming. He was a dedicated sponsor of the Dixie National Rodeo Association, the AQHA, both Mississippi High School and Jr. High School Rodeo Associations along with numerous others that were dear to him. He was also a loyal contributor to the Mississippi Highway Patrol and many state and local law enforcement agencies. Raiford was a founder of Tri County Academy where he served as President of the Board of Directors for many years.
Raiford's greatest joy was doing things for other people. There was no limit to his generosity, and he often insisted to remain anonymous. He wanted the best for everyone and enjoyed helping others achieve success.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his four children, Patty Burton Hancock; parents, Wildy and Ollie Hancock; and a sister, Nancy Marberry.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hancock of Bentonia; sons, Wildy Raiford "JR" Hancock and Roger Hancock (Amy) of Bentonia; daughters, Randa Buster of Flora and Resa Curry (David) of Liberty; grandchildren, Rance, Patty, Reece, Roger Jr. "Rogie", Cole, Helen, Colby Ellen, Riley, Chloe, Gray, Riggs, and Charlsey Rai; and a sister, Wylene Kirk of Flora.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Marblehead Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City
Due to the current mandated restrictions regarding attendance at gatherings and the inability of many friends and family to attend the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank our devoted caregivers who have been present for the past 3 years - JoAnn Banks of Bentonia, Archie Campbell of Winona, Lula Clark of Eden, Diane Sanders of Yazoo City and Annette Banks of Yazoo City.
"It is not how much you do, but how much love you put into the doing." - Mother Theresa
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020