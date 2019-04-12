|
Ralene Reeves Hearn
Willits, CA - Ralene Reeves Hearn, born February 12, 1949, found peace on March 15, 2019. Ralene was born and raised in Mississippi, married her true love, Roger, in 1968, and moved to Willits, California in 1976 with her husband and daughter.
Music flowed through Ralene's heart and soul. At two years old, she began playing piano, and as a youth, played for First Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi. She played guitar, piano, and sang all around the country. Ralene was well known in Northern California for leading both "Ralene and the Redwood Band" and "Ralene and Sweetwater." During the last several years, she found joy performing at the Sebastopol Senior Center. Throughout her whole life, Ralene shared her gift of music with others.
Ralene was passionate about equality and justice. In her earlier years, she and Roger worked in the Civil Rights Movement, sacrificing her own safety for the cause. In 1979 in Louisiana, the KKK threatened Ralene's life after she invited a young black man to play tennis on the white tennis courts. During that time, segregation was illegal, but many places still openly practiced segregation and discrimination. The brave young man accepted Ralene's offer and an angry crowd surrounded them shouting death threats. Ralene contacted the Carter administration, and she and her daughter received federal protection. This memorable act of bravery was just one example of Ralene's commitment to Civil Rights. Ralene, a proud member of the NAACP, supported all causes promoting equality and justice.
Throughout the years, Ralene was a life-long learner. She attended many colleges while traveling and received her Master's Degree from San Francisco State University in 1991. She taught Speech and Communication courses at Mendocino College and other colleges in Northern California and Hawaii. Over the last few years, Ralene took classes at the Sebastopol Senior Center. While attending a writing class, Ralene wrote over 40 stories about her life and shared lyrics to a number of her original songs.
Ralene always showed commitment to family. Her husband, Roger, was her best friend, soul mate, and caregiver later in life. They lovingly and adventurously journeyed this life together, and she missed him every day after his passing. Ralene instilled the values of integrity, hard work, and equality in her daughter and showed her only child the country as they traveled. Some of their best times together were collecting shells along the beach and body surfing in The Gulf of Mexico. Ralene loved her granddaughters dearly. She taught them piano, shared her love of gardening, enjoyed cooking a "southern breakfast," and always had fun playing cards with them.
Ralene was a beloved member in good standing of the Baton Rouge Friends Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends "Quakers" since 1974. She also attended regular Friends Meeting in Sebastopol. Ralene believed that one day she would be reunited in The Light with her "Dear Roger." She always stood strong in her convictions, her love for family and friends, and her ability to make connections wherever she lived. Ralene's truths will be carried forward through her daughter and granddaughters as she rests in peace in The Light.
Ralene is preceded in death by her husband (Roger Hearn), her mother (Mrs. Rae Reeves), her father (Mr. Gordon Reeves), her brother (Gordy Reeves), and her grandmother (Grandma Johnnie). She is survived by her daughter (Ralanya Hearn Smith), her son-in-law (Clint Smith), her granddaughters (Alisa and Jada Smith), her sisters (Julie Hamlin and Robin Mayfield), her brother (Johnny Reeves), and numerous other family and friends. Ralene's family gives a sincere thank you to Jojo Blancaflor and Lheta Yumul for their love and care of Ralene during the last several years of her life at Las Palmas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) or The Council on Aging at the Sebastopol Senior
Center. A small graveside farewell was held on March 21, 2019. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ralene's life at 11AM on June 8, 2019 at the Willits Kids Club Building.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019