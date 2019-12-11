|
|
Ralph Campbell Washington
Jackson - Ralph Campbell Washington, age 68, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Parrish High School in 1969. He received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting from Alcorn State University in 1973, and received a Masters of Business Administration from Mississippi College in 1976. He is a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and a member of the Beta Gamma Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He was also a member Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Mississippi. His early career was spent at CIT Financial Services, Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP), Utica Junior College, and subsequently Hinds Community College- Raymond Campus. He was an accomplished real estate agent and broker of Realco Realty. He was an esteemed educator for 25 years where he served as Chairman of the Business Department and Hinds Community College until he retired in 2005. Ralph was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed golf, reading, and country music. He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Earlene; daughters LaTonya, Kimberly, and Jasmine; sisters, Helen Wilson and Park Alice Thomas Williams; brother, Jerry Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at Lakeover Funeral Home from 1 pm to 7 pm with the family receiving guests from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The Alpha Phi Alpha Omega services will be held at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church at 1555 Beasley Road, Jackson, MS. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Dr. Walter Washington Family Endowed Scholarship Funds at Alcorn State University or Tougaloo College.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019