Ralph David Farr, Sr.



Jackson, MS - Ralph David Farr, Sr. died peacefully on July 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, hopefully, in the not too distant future.



Ralph was born in Jackson, MS on May 16, 1935, the third of three sons to the late Treba Toinette Nichols and Richard Ansley Farr, Sr., both natives of Meridian, MS.



Ralph attended Central High School, and upon graduation, enrolled at Mississippi State University where he graduated in 1958 from the School of Business. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and was involved on campus in many capacities including student government and holding class officer roles, Secretary of his Senior Class, as well as a member of Delta Sigma Pi and Omicron Delta Kappa. He served as Head Cheerleader for the Mississippi State Maroons his senior year.



During college he worked for Southwestern Publishing selling bibles door to door in rural North Carolina where he would begin to hone his salesmanship skills. His first job post college was when he returned to Jackson to Horace Mann Insurance selling life insurance. He met the love of his life Katherine Linda Lefoldt and married in Jackson on April 16, 1960. Ralph took a job with Hallmark Cards and moved the family to Baton Rouge in 1961. The family returned to Jackson in 1967 where he worked for the R.M Hendricks Graduate Supply House, representing the Herff Jones Company. He served on the Herff Jones President's Council and was later inducted into the Herff Jones Hall of Fame.



Ralph was preceded in death by Linda, his wife of 57 years, his grandson, Ralph David Farr, III, and his brothers Jim and Richard Farr. "Pops" as he was called by his immediate family, is survived by his three sons, David (Stacia) Farr of Memphis, Stephen (Tanza) Farr of Nashville, and Brian (Patti) Farr of Denver; 10 grandchildren, Carlton, Austin (Angelica), Canyon, Chase, Aneliese, Hampton (set to marry Caralee Sadler on 7/11/20), Elizabeth, John, Jacob, Adam, and Elaine. Ralph is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Deborah (Rob) Kinnaird of Ridgefield, CT, and Patsy (William) Shappley of Houston, TX (formerly of Vicksburg, MS); and many nieces and nephews.



Ralph was a loyal and selfless servant to his Lord, church, family, friends, and community. He passed on his love of tennis to his family deploying a baffling ambidextrous all-forehand stroke; he served as a ranking official for the USTA for many years. A beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and competitor, he loved being around people, enjoying their company, and making them laugh. Family always came first for Ralph as he rarely missed a child's performance on the courts or on the field. Ralph was a kind and gentle man… a true southern gentleman. His familial love extended to all things Mississippi State University, having been a member of the M Club as well as season ticket holder and alumni association member for more than 40 years. Ralph is credited with creating the "MAROON - WHITE" cheer in the Fall of 1957.



The family would like to thank his friends and staff of Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center along with his doctors, other providers, caregivers, and the many unrelated visitors who came to see him often. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions instead be made to Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church.









